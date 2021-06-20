You can’t keep good talent down. So, no surprise that two beloved local chefs are back with their best.
A foodies’ group that outnumbers the population of Sarasota can’t be contained, either. They’re back, too.
The Return of Chef Susie Gordon
After Cape Haze’s Placida Grill closed, anyone who’d ever experienced Chef Susie Gordon’s Killer Shrimp in Thai Coconut Curry couldn’t stop dreaming about sopping up its broth again, with accompanying grilled baguette.
They don’t have to just dream anymore.
Killer Shrimp is back as a Cape Haze Tavern special, created by Chef Susie herself.
After its original chef, Ryan Spaulding, moved on to another local opportunity, the new tavern had announced: “We’d like to introduce Chef Susie from the former Placida Grill! We are very excited to work with her and look forward to her years of experience creating such delicious dishes in our local community. The menu will remain mostly the same for now, but we will be slowly making changes in the future.”
Gordon explained, “A lot of our old front-of-the-house staff is here now, and they told (GM) Phil Cerciello to reach out to me, so here I am.
“I don’t want to put Placida Grill here, but I do want to bring twists on its quality and style to these guys. I really like everybody here — (owners) Andy and Polina, and Phil.”
Chef Susie and her brother, Scott, ran Placida Grill together for nearly nine years, gaining avid followers throughout Cape Haze and Placida, until COVID-19 closed their doors.
Chef Susie’s first job was washing dishes at 14, followed quickly by line cook at 15. Then she worked her way up — to become chef at the historic Hotel Washington, on little Washington Island, Wisconsin, where she and Scott grew up. At Johnson & Wales Denver, she added baking to her skillset.
At Placida Grill, her success lay in quality ingredients like fresh-catch seafood and Montana Kobe beef, as well as nutritional powerhouses like pearlescent Incan quinoa.
The famous Killer Shrimp shared menu space with a Scotch egg appetizer rolled in chorizo and quinoa, placed in a pool of aioli.
Susie won’t do the Scotch egg often (“too long a cook time”), but the tavern’s new daily specials include Killer Shrimp; a new Fresh Mozzarella Burrata; Fried Green Tomatoes lightly battered and fried, sprinkled with parmesan and striped with balsamic; and Roasted Beet Salad layered with goat cheese and walnuts.
Chef Susie still loves quinoa and whips up homemade dressings like cilantro and citrus vinaigrette.
“I needed to get back to work,” she said. “I cooked at home, but here I don’t have to do the dishes.”
Cape Haze Tavern ($$-$$$, O), 941-830-8946, 3745 Cape Haze Drive, Rotonda Heights, is open Tuesday to Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.
Englewood's Favorite 'Gram'
The sign in her new shop says it all: “Happiness Is Homemade.”
Everyone knows Englewood’s Queen of Comfort, Lynne Miller, and her GramCracker enterprises.
You just can’t keep the woman out of the kitchen, making mass quantities of homemade meals and pies.
In 2010, she opened the first GramCracker Café in Willow Plaza on Placida Road, where she catered and baked her famous pies — 200 at a time some holidays.
Four years later, she moved the café to a S. Indiana Avenue space now occupied by Texas Best Barbecue. Her GramCracker Cottage operated briefly after that at 242 N. Indiana Road, now Mad Dogs Hot Dogs.
Now, Miller’s mostly-to-go GramCracker Eats & Sweets has become the perfect replacement for Donna’s Naked Foods’ takeout meals on Placida Road.
For now, GramCracker is just Miller and colleague Marguerite Carter of Englewood churning out an impressive 27-item menu of fresh comfort-food meals, from lasagna with béchamel to chicken piccata, goulash, shepherd’s pie and chicken enchiladas.
“Yesterday, we put out two whole rows of meals, piled five or six high,” said Miller.
By the end of the day, they were pretty well wiped out.
“We’re a team,” Miller said. “And we have a lot of fun.”
Specials change daily, and nothing costs more than $7.50— except big pot pies for $13 and whole quiches for $15.
And in case you’re wondering, the GramCracker moniker didn’t come from Nabisco. A couple who are themselves a gramma and a Florida cracker (husband Steve) created it.
GramCracker Eats & Sweets ($), 941-475-BAKE (2253), 2550 Placida Road (Dion Plaza), Englewood, is open Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special after-hours and Saturday requests.
They Sure Do Love Our Restaurants
It’s quadrupled in size since its first group dinner five years ago, at Doug Amaral’s Italia at River City.
At 60,400 members and counting, Facebook’s Gulf Coast Dining and Restaurant Review group now exceeds the 2020 population of Sarasota, making it arguably the largest in Florida.
Many members, including its longtime administrator, Brooklyn-born Mark Rosen, have been COVID-contained for so long that 40 of them could hardly wait to have another group dinner — this time at Punta Gorda’s Peace River Seafood.
“It’s nice for people to get out, meet everybody and see old friends,” Rosen said. “I’m going to try to have one of these every two months now, pushing our horizons farther north into Sarasota and Bradenton.”
Peace River Seafood ($$-$$$, O), 941-505-8440, 5337 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda, is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., now with expanded parking.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. O = Outdoor seating available.
