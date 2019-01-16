Good day to all! Did you know one of early Punta Gorda’s leading citizens was Captain Albert Dewey? Born in Granby, Connecticut in 1857, Dewey operated a steamship and lighterage company in Savannah, Georgia, where he met and married Mary Fannie Rogers in 1884 when she was 15. In 1892, they arrived in Punta Gorda, where he supervised transportation of phosphate ore for the Peace River Phosphate Mining Company. Shortly thereafter, he purchased his own fleet of wooden barges and tugs, establishing the Charlotte Harbor Lighterage Company.
Dewey’s flagship at the time was the Mary Blue, a sternwheel tugboat built at Hull in 1892. Hull was a major transportation hub on the Peace River for mined phosphate ore, some 15 miles up the river from Punta Gorda, north of Fort Ogden. The Mary Blue drew about 30 inches of water and towed barges loaded with ore to oceangoing freighters waiting at Punta Gorda’s Long Dock and Port Boca Grande. About 4,200 feet long, the Long Dock was located near today’s Jamaica Way in Punta Gorda Isles and extended to the harbor’s shipping channel. He also had the steam tug Albert F. Dewey built in 1895 at Newport News, Virginia. She was 100 feet long with a 9-foot beam and cost $40,000, about $1.2 million today.
In the early morning hours of July 29, 1902, tied to a coal barge at the Long Dock for refueling, the Mary Blue mysteriously caught fire. The engineer and “fireman” sleeping on board reacted quickly to untie the tug letting it drift away and sparing the dock and its warehouses. The Mary Blue was replaced by the Bassinger a couple months later. Although of 60-ton displacement, the Bassinger had an even shallower draft than the Mary Blue — a useful attribute for navigating the area’s shallow waters.
Captain Dewey was also in the pineapple business and served as a director of the Punta Gorda Ice and Power Company, which eventually became part of Florida Power and Light. Over the years, he and his family resided at several locations in town and by 1902 Dewey was renting James Sandlin’s grand house, still standing with its “widow’s walk,” at the corner of West Retta Esplanade and Harvey Street. He also was the victim of an assassination attempt, which I’ll discuss in my next column. Visit Charlotte County History Collections online to view photographs of Captain Dewey, his boats, home, and family members.
Free historic tours of the “Cookie House” are coming up this month and in February at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road across from Lemon Bay High School. Visit Charlotte County History Services’ website or call 941-629-7278 for more information.
“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. We’re always seeking new members, a family membership is only $35, volunteers, and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please call 941-613-3228 for more information.
