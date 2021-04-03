PUNTA GORDA — A recent jump in vehicle thefts and burglaries in Punta Gorda has local authorities urging area residents to be more diligent about locking their car doors.
In March alone, the Punta Gorda Police Department received reports of 28 vehicle burglaries and three vehicle thefts.
PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz told The Daily Sun they had only received reports of three vehicle burglaries and seven vehicle thefts by this time last year, and that was for multiple months.
“These groups are from out of our area and have begun targeting safe neighborhoods,” Renz said. “They are specifically targeting areas with low crime rates since residents are more likely to leave their vehicles unlocked.”
In a recent investigation, PGPD detectives found that a suspect involved in one of these groups had searched the internet for “safest neighborhoods nearby” on their phone before committing the crimes, according to a PGPD report.
Based on surveillance video, the groups appear to be predominately made up of juvenile males between the ages of 14 and 18.
PGPD representatives attribute almost all of these crimes to groups from outside of Charlotte County — specifically, the St. Petersburg, Bradenton and Fort Myers areas.
“In most of these situations, people are only leaving their vehicle key fobs in their vehicle for convenience,” Renz said. “They are not leaving their house keys in the vehicle. We would certainly encourage people not to leave any keys in their vehicles.”
The suspects are not professional car thieves who are “hotwiring” vehicles or utilizing high-tech equipment to steal cars, authorities said. They are juveniles who are entering unlocked vehicles and pushing the ignition button.
If the vehicle starts, they drive away. If the vehicle is locked or does not start, they move on to the next house.
PGPD representatives said the best possible defense against these kinds of property crimes is prevention.
Area residents should always remember to:
Lock your vehicle when arriving at home. While these crimes are happening overnight, it is much easier to get into habit of simply locking your vehicle when you get home than to remember to lock your vehicle before bed. It may also be helpful to set a reminder or alarm on your phone to double-check your vehicle before you retire for the evening.
Never leave valuables, weapons or keys in your vehicle. Thieves can’t steal what isn’t there. Leaving a key or key fob in the vehicle could mean the difference between your vehicle being in your driveway in the morning or not.
“These groups are specifically looking to steal vehicles, weapons, or valuables left in vehicles,” Renz said. “I do not have specific statistics, but we believe that this is happening in other similar communities (around Southwest Florida) at the same level as Punta Gorda.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment on the issue.
In North Port, vehicle burglaries are actually down for 2021 compared to this time last year.
“We see these from time to time,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “We are down about 60% (61.1% actually) over the same period last year — seven in the current year versus 18 last year.”
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said it’s great to live in the kind of community where residents feel safe enough to leave their vehicles unlocked.
“Unfortunately, that same feeling of security can be taken advantage of,” Davis said in the PGPD report. “If we all work together we can make Punta Gorda the kind of community these criminals don’t even bother coming to.”
