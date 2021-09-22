PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies closed down half of Harbor Boulevard on Wednesday to preserve the scene of a two-car crash at the corner of Harbor and Gertrude Avenue.

One patient was transported to the hospital from the scene for minor injuries.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash hit a tree planted in the green area between the lanes on Harbor Boulevard, toppling it to the ground.

The lower front of one car fell off after the wreck.

