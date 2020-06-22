Charlotte County firefighters helped to shore up a home that was damaged Sunday morning when a car crashed into the garage area of a home on Clifford Street in Port Charlotte. Authorities said the home is temporarily uninhabitable due to the damage. Five people live in the house, but no one was injured. The driver of the vehicle refused treatment.
Breaking
Trending Now
Featured Businesses
Charlotte & Sarasota County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.