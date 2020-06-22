CSfire062320.jpg

Charlotte County firefighters helped to shore up a home that was damaged Sunday morning when a car crashed into the garage area of a home on Clifford Street in Port Charlotte. Authorities said the home is temporarily uninhabitable due to the damage. Five people live in the house, but no one was injured. The driver of the vehicle refused treatment.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE FIRE/EMS

