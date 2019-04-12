PORT CHARLOTTE — Workers at Mark’s Wholesale Carpet & Tile got a surprise Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. when a car swerved off the road and into the corner of their building.
“We were sitting in the back of the store when we heard a loud crash. We came out to look. An older man and his wife were in the car,” said Mark Hishmeh Jr., employee at Mark’s and son of the owner.
The accident is still under investigation; however, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene said that an older man, maybe in his 60s, was driving the vehicle. The driver swerved off of Northbound Tamiami Trail, through the grass shoulder and next-door parking lot, and into the carpet store located at 2404 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
The driver was the only one “potentially injured” with an increase in heart rate, the deputy said.
