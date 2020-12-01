PORT CHARLOTTE — A vehicle fire at 825 Sunset Lane N.E. quickly became more Tuesday morning, engulfing a second vehicle parked at the Port Charlotte residence and part of a house.
"It was an accidental fire started by the car," said Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire & EMS public information officer. "There were no injuries. They had pulled up the white car (into the driveway) and attempted to jump start it but it wasn’t immediately starting up. They left it there for a while and went inside the house. When they came back out, the cars were on fire."
Charlotte County Fire Battalion Chief Craig Soosh said firefighters were dispatched to the house around 9:20 a.m. and had it under control by 9:32.
"Upon arrival, the occupants had evacuated the house," Soosh said. "The house started to get involved around 9:26 a.m. I called the fire out at 9:42."
Dunn said the house didn't sustain too much damage but one of the front windows was knocked out. There were at least four younger occupants renting the house.
"The Red Cross is going to come and give them assistance," Dunn said.
The occupants wouldn't comment on the fire but neighbor Joe Hutchinson said he was alerted to the fire around 9:15 a.m.
"That's when I heard the first explosion," Hutchinson said. "I live around the corner and could see the flames over the fence. I was just trying to figure out what was exploding ... the tires?
"Nobody got hurt, though; that's all that matters."
Dunn told The Daily Sun that he did not hear anything about an explosion but that "it is a car."
"There is a a lot of stuff that could pop off on those," Dunn said.
