Car flip on Harbor Boulevard

Charlotte County firefighters evaluate the damage to the flipped vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard on Friday.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

PORT CHARLOTTE — A vehicle flipped over outside the Harbor Boulevard Subway shop Friday morning.

Emergency personnel temporarily blocked off part of the intersection for Tamiami Trail and Harbor Boulevard. The car was flipped back on its wheels before being towed away.

