ENGLEWOOD — A three-vehicle wreck at the foot of the Tom Adams Bridge shut down Beach Road for hours Thursday afternoon.
Two seriously injured female victims, possibly in their 70s, had to be extricated from their vehicles and were air-lifted by Aeromed 5 and Bayflight 2 helicopters to Lee Memorial and Sarasota Memorial from Manasota Key. A third male victim refused medical care, according to Charlotte County EMS, Florida Highway Patrol and Englewood Area Fire Control District.
One victim remained in critical condition, the FHP reported.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies shut down Beach Road vehicle traffic for hours. Beach Road is the route between mainland Englewood and Manasota Key and its public beaches, which are very popular this time of year.
Southbound traffic on State Road 776 backed up for nearly a mile as emergency officials responded to the crash. The FHP reopened the road shortly after 4 p.m.
The fire district first received the call at 1:14 p.m. Two of the three vehicles hit head-on, while the third was rear-ended. The force of the accident caused a wheel to fly off one of the vehicles into a pedestrian warning sign on the side of the road.
