By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to change their PIN numbers if they have recently visited the Circle K on Duncan Road in Punta Gorda. A credit card reader was found on a point of sale machine inside the store Tuesday afternoon.
The Economic Crimes Unit is currently investigating. According to a press release, the device was on a machine that was not set up for reading a chip, so cards were swiped only, according to a press release.
CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck said the device easily lifts on and off the machine, so it is not suspected to be an inside job.
“It easily lays on and easily peels off, so not that we want people to walk up to point of sale devices and rip the top off, but (Economic Crimes) Cpl. (Paul) Guyton told me that if you just walked up and put your hand on it, it would pull right off.”
The agency received around five reports over the weekend from residents reporting fraudulent activity on their accounts with a PIN number used in the transaction, though it’s not yet certain whether those cases are related.
Anyone who observes this type of activity on their account should call their bank immediately and shut down the card. After your account is secure, file a report with law enforcement.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
