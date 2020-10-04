October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Karen McElhaney and Judi Harris have a very important to decision to make over the next two weeks.
Should they cancel a major fundraiser that will keep the the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergency (CARE) organization solvent for another year, or start planning the January 2021 event, hoping the community will support it?
McElhaney is the executive director at CARE in Port Charlotte, and Harris serves on the board of directors.
"Normally, we have 650-750 people attend the annual fundraiser," McElhaney said. "This year, we just don't know what to do. It's our most important event ... our money will be gone in a year without this main fundraiser."
Seeking input from supporters, they sent out a survey to attendees of past events last week asking how they felt about attending a smaller, possibly outdoor event in January.
"About 52% said they would come to an indoor event if we limited it to 300 people," Harris said. "If we were to hold it at the event center under tents, the majority said they would attend, although it be very expensive to put together."
This would be the 33rd year of the CARE ball. Organizers have never skipped a year — not even when Hurricane Charley blew through town.
"We put up tents and the event was still a big success," Harris said.
The 2021 ball is supposed to take place on Jan. 23.
McElhaney said the board must make a decision by their October meeting.
"We haven't made a final decision yet," McElhaney said. "Obviously, we do not want to be responsible for anyone becoming ill, but we survive on grant money and that's hard to come by this year. We need to do the ball so we can remain financially solvent."
Board members declined to discuss the amount of money that was raised from previous events.
Some options being considered are moving a smaller, casual bar area outdoors and having a scaled-back silent auction.
CARE staff and volunteers help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes in Charlotte County.
McElhaney said CARE has never closed its doors or turned away any individual who asked for help.
"We are open 24/7, 365 days a year," McElhaney said. "We have helped men, women, children and babies. Sometimes people just need help with getting a plane ticket to go someplace safe."
There are two resale shops that also help with raising funds for the organization. One is located at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd. in Port Charlotte. The other is at 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm Tuesday through Saturday.
"We take all household items," Harris said. "The stores also help many of our participants furnish their apartments and homes."
Volunteers are needed at both locations, and currently, baby items are in huge demand.
If you would like to help in any way, send an email to karen.mcelhaney@carefl.org.
The CARE crisis hotline number is 941-627-6000.
For more information, visit carefl.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
