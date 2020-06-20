TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency rule Wednesday requiring all long term facility staff be tested for the COVID-19 virus every two weeks.
That includes staff in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for the developmentally disabled and group home facilities.
DeSantis said it's important to have the increased testing since a staff person may get tested with a negative results, only to be infected later on.
"You can get it two weeks later. So to constantly go back to the staff … is something that is very, very significant.”
The emergency order does not require that residents be tested, but many facilities are already doing so.
Visitors, even family, are still not allowed to visit residents. It’s been more than three months since in-person visits with family and friends were allowed due to the pandemic.
The Florida Health Care Association issued this statement supporting the new rule:
"FHCA welcomes the opportunity to work with state and local officials to ensure that our care centers test employees every two weeks, and the state's commitment to cover the costs of this testing over the summer is a tremendous help to ease the financial burden on centers.
"In addition, our hope is that this ongoing testing highlights those care centers where safe visitation could resume.
"We're hearing from concerned family members about the physical and mental toll the isolation is having on their loved ones. It's important that we strike a balance between protecting our residents from this virus and giving them the quality of life they deserve."
