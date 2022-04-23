PORT CHARLOTTE - For 25 years, Wendy Silva worked as a counselor in child welfare.
She would provide counseling for children in the social services system, as well as offer training to prospective foster parents and assist in re-unifying families.
Four years ago, Silva joined C.A.R.E. as it Sexual Assault Program Manager. She said her work has now progressed from helping kids with their trauma to helping adults with theirs.
"It just seemed like a natural transition," Silva said.
This past month has a particular emphasis for C.A.R.E. — the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies — as they recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
In addition to its normal operations, including a safe shelter for survivors fleeing abusive homes and connecting survivors with counseling, C.A.R.E. has stepped up its efforts to educate the public about how best to combat and prevent sexual assault in the community.
Silva recalled working with the Department of Health on April 2 for "Safe Kids Day," where experts from both organizations spoke with students about consent, respecting boundaries, and how to build and recognize healthy relationships.
C.A.R.E. also worked with local libraries to host letter-writing sessions; participants were asked to write letters of encouragement and support for survivors of sexual assault with help from organization staff.
This April, the theme for public outreach is "Start by Believing" — encouraging people to take their loved ones or neighbors seriously when they speak up about surviving a sexual assault.
“Whether your assault happened two hours or 30 years ago, we are here to help,” said Silva.
Silva cited studies estimating that 1 in 5 survivors do not report their sexual assault to the authorities. Very often, she said, the first people they tell will be close family or friends; if they are not supportive, it can have a chilling effect on pursuing the case.
This week, C.A.R.E. will be taking part in Denim Day. The day memorializes a 1998 ruling in an Italian court where a rape conviction was overturned; the justices in the case argued that because the victim was wearing tight-fitting jeans, the perpetrator could not have removed them without her consent.
In the days leading up to April 29, C.A.R.E. is asking members of the community to submit pictures of themselves wearing denim on social media, along with messages standing up to such victim-blaming mentality.
Silva said that she believes significant progress has been made about understanding sexual assault and the needs of survivors over the past several years. People have been more likely to refer survivors in need to C.A.R.E. and to encourage them to seek charges against perpetrators.
Seth Pelfrey, a detective with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, has credited C.A.R.E. and local hospital staff with helping bolster investigations into sex crimes by providing safe spaces for survivors to speak about their experiences.
"It's really a group effort," said Pelfrey, who has served in CCSO's Major Crimes Unit for more than two years.
C.A.R.E. also provides training on how to sensitively interview survivors to CCSO staff, with different training for interviewing children and adults.
“This is how we’re able to get better information and care for our victim," said MCU Detective Gregory Parkhill.
Part of that training, said Silva, is to recognize the effect that trauma can have on memory; what can seem like changing details of a story can turn out to be memories being mixed up to avoid the pain of the whole experience.
Ultimately, Silva and the detectives argue that providing that aid to survivors — and making them feel comfortable pressing charges — makes the community safer for everyone.
"If you know someone who is hurting, ask them to call C.A.R.E.," said Silva.
C.A.R.E. will begin accepting Denim Day submissions on Wednesday. Photo submissions can be made by tagging @carecharlottecounty on social media or by attaching photos in an email to wendy.silva@carefl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.