PUNTA GORDA — The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE) remains open to help survivors post-Hurricane Ian.
The local organization issued a news release on Friday to outline its post-storm status.
“We are extremely grateful for all the help, and very thankful that our team members and clients remained safe during the storm,” the release read.
CARE received support from local partners to get locations hooked up to generators for power; staff also spent time clearing debris from CARE’s emergency shelter and other properties.
Several properties sustained some damage, including downed trees and damaged fences with noticeable yard debris. However, CARE said that there was no “major structural damage” and that the organizations offices and emergency shelter remain open 24/7.
“Abusers do not stop their violence during times like this and C.A.R.E. Advocates are continuously answering Hotline/Helpline calls and Texts for Help for victims and survivors,” Karen McElhaney, Executive Director of CARE, said in the release.
During the storm, the organization’s hotline calls were temporarily transferred to a statewide line to ensure continuing assistance. CARE staff also worked to safely evacuate shelter residents during the storm, and helped them return when it was safe.
While the storm did interrupt CARE’s plans for October — Domestic Violence Awareness Month — the organization’s press release said that they are currently evaluating future plans and will notice the public of any cancellations or changes to planned activities.
“We appreciate all the support you provide as our Team continues to provide services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence amidst the challenges of cleaning up and rebuilding,” the release said.
