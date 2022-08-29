It will be a three-day weekend of Caribbean cuisine, signature cocktails, live music and more with the Caribbean American Cultural Connections' tropical charity fundraiser this weekend.
The 12th Annual Friends and Family Charity event will kick off with a "Meet, Eat, & Greet" event at 5 p.m. Friday at the Port Charlotte Golf Club's Marteeni’s restaurant and bar, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte
Then the party travels to the at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Center, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, for the weekend. A Black and White Gala is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday, and an All White Soiree will take place from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.
"Proceeds will benefit CACC's 'Building Our Community Through Culture' program which will fund cultural scholarships and educational programs that incorporate academics with artistic expression, social growth, and cultural enrichment," said Sonia Owens, an organizer of the event. "Our organization became a part of the event as a beneficiary in 2019. It's a weekend of food, music and lots of style. Guests will have a chance to dress up, look good, and at the same time support a good cause."
CACC Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization founded in 2016.
"Our mission is to develop and support exceptional programs and services for the next generation of cultural leaders," Owens said. "We focus on the development of culturally diverse activities that promote the arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives of the Caribbean and African diasporas."
Tickets for the Friday night event are $10 and an all-weekend pass is $100. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 941-363-1897 or email friendsfamilycharitygala@gmail.com.
