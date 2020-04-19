The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Tonya Ann Richardson, 38, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charges: selling schedule I or II opium or derivative, selling other schedule III or IV drugs, three counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, selling drugs-misbranded in lieu of schedule I, II, III, IV control substance, introducing contraband into a detention facility, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Another count of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted.
• Dana Honeycutt, 41, 6400 block of Mayport St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel David O'Brien, 39, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Christopher Allen Platt, 36, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: giving a false name.
• Holden John Adams, 19, North Port. Charge: battery.
• Michelle Lynne Wagoner, 43, homeless. Charges: burglary while armed and grand theft of a firearm.
• Michael James Williams, 34, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Luke Marcus Jon Kroeger, 26, 8200 block of Antwerp Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jessica Leigh Brown, 30, 4400 block of Alta Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Michael Percey, 47, 800 block of Seventh St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Mauricio Ricardo Munoz Carrasco, 40, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Patrick James Potter, 61, 6300 block of Roberta St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan Craig Snyder, 21, Rotonda Circle, Rotonda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude police officer with lights and siren, and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Derrick Andrew Aaron, 25, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery.
• Turia Lynne Hendrickson, 45, 27100 block of Monroe St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Walter Bernard Bushman, 44, 3100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Dianne S. Tinline, 61, 3100 block of Kingston St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Phillip Clay Oshields, 30, no address provided. Charge: grand theft.
