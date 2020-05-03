The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Isaac Vasquez, 22, 16100 block of Ortega Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Wilson Finch, 49, 200 block of S. Hernando Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juan Alberto Lozada Jr., 34, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Elizabeth Faith Spittler, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• George Dezell Dale Jr., 49, homeless. Charge: battery.
• Joseph Francis Brucker, 30, homeless. Charge: robbery by sudden snatching.
• John William Newman, 40, 2000 block of Calle Bonita, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Kyle Patrick Sweeney, 32, 400 block of Ferris Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carol Lee White, 40, 900 block of Bloxham Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following case was closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Jacqueline Hamilton Lee, 45, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another count of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Eduardo Garcia, 43, 21200 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refuse to submit to DUI test after license was suspended. The following charges were dropped: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon and failure to register as a convicted felon.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Mark Edward Rollins, 25, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Angela Jo Snoke, 43, Aurora, Colorado. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $2,853.
• Ryan Matthew Lee Carr, 30, 7500 block of Muncey Road, North Port. Charges: DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,578.
• Calvin Deandre Maiden, 26, Bradenton. Charge: selling cocaine. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Jason Earon Williams, 38, 3300 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: selling methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, driving with no motor vehicle registration and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Three failure to appear charges were dropped. Sentence: 18 months and 25 days in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,854.
• Miguel Antonio Crespo, 49, address unknown. Charges: grand theft and criminal mischief. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
