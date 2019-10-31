The case was dropped against a former corrections deputy accused of punching an inmate at the Charlotte County Jail after the victim did not show up for trial Thursday.
Christopher McClain, 29, had been charged with misdemeanor battery for his actions in the March incident.
McClain and another former corrections deputy, Russell Rodgers, were escorting the inmate to fill out paperwork for a public defender at 3:45 a.m. on March 7. When the inmate got into a verbal altercation with the two deputies, they reportedly decided to cancel the escort and return him to his pod.
Before they got there, they led him down a different hallway, where the inmate claimed McClain punched him twice in the face. Medical staff confirmed there was a large laceration to his inside bottom lip, a small laceration to his inside upper lip, and swelling to the inmate’s mouth, according to the arrest affidavit.
Assistant State Attorney Kim Rubino said Wednesday she could not call the victim because he is homeless. He was previously in custody at the jail for a county ordinance violation from Oct. 10 until bonding out on Oct. 28.
Before bonding out, he previously indicated he wanted to participate in the case, according to Rubino. However, Judge Peter Bell did not allow the trial to be continued, so the state verbally entered a nolle prosequi for the charge.
The victim could not be reached by the Sun Thursday at either of the phone numbers listed on his booking report.
McClain’s defense attorney Steven Leskovich said the case should have been dropped months ago, claiming the detectives rushed to judgment after a “sloppy investigation” and “took the word of a junkie.”
While McClain did admit to pushing the victim, Leskovich indicated it was the victim who started the fight.
“I guess you’re not allowed to push someone away when they’re about to hit you,” he said.
He also stated McClain only admitted to pushing the victim after detectives urged him to tell them something so they could “make it right.” They did not read him his Garrity Rights (which helps protects public employees from incriminating themselves), and none of the DNA evidence they claimed to have actually showed anything, according to Leskovich.
He said it was a shame, because both deputies had no prior disciplinary records but both lost their jobs. McClain resigned on April 12, while Rodgers was fired a few days later on April 15.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.