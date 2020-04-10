Stark new numbers show additional COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southwest Florida as more than 1,000 new cases are being reported every day in the state.
As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, Charlotte County registered four COVID-19 deaths and 85 total cases with 17 hospitalizations. Charlotte County's population is about 189,000, according to the U.S. Census.
To compare, in DeSoto County, which has a population of about 38,000, there are 20 cases with 6 hospitalizations and three deaths.
In Sarasota County (population 433,742), 208 total cases have been reported with 70 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
Lee County (population 770,577) had 547 cases with 111 hospitalizations and 14 deaths, as of Friday morning.
The state reported 17,531 cases with 390 deaths.
