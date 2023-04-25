PUNTA GORDA — The suspect in Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Christopher Taylor's death has been found competent to stand trial.
Cassandra Diane Smith, 30, had previously filed for a competency hearing through her attorney Zachary Cantor.
Court documents from April 21 state both prosecutors and her defense attorneys have stipulated to the findings of a psychologist that Smith is competent to stand trial for negligent homicide.
Smith's case is set for a case management hearing May 25.
The original motion for a competency hearing did not cite a specific condition for Smith.
However, Cantor stated in that motion that Smith could not appreciate the charges against her, was not able to communicate with him as her counsel - and was not able to act appropriately in a courtroom.
None of those factors were brought up in the brief notes recording both teams' acceptance of the evaluation.
Authorities allege Smith, a Massachusetts resident, was driving drunk on Nov. 22 of last year and crashed into a traffic stop along Interstate 75.
That traffic stop was being conducted by Deputy Christopher Taylor, who had joined the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office in 2021.
The crash report states that Smith's vehicle hit Taylor's parked patrol vehicle, which was then knocked into Taylor and the driver of the stopped vehicle.
Taylor later died from his injuries, despite attempts at medical aid from both bystanders and other deputies from his squad. He was 23.
He was the first Charlotte County law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty since 2013.
