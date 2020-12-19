For the first time in 800 years, a "Christmas Star" will appear in the night sky at the start of this month’s winter solstice.
On Monday evening, Jupiter and Saturn will appear to merge in a rare event. What is nicknamed the “Christmas Star” or the “Star of Bethlehem” is actually a phenomenon that hasn’t been seen since the middle ages.
It’s a planetary alignment that last was visible in the year 1226, according to Rice University astronomer Patrick Hartigan.
"Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to one another,” Hartigan said in a story posted on scie-news.com. "They will appear to be just 1-degree apart. You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky.”
Due to the pandemic, the James & Barbara Moore Observatory located at Florida SouthWestern State College's campus in Punta Gorda is closed through January so local stargazers won't have the opportunity to view this rare event through the school's 16-inch telescope.
However, you certainly won’t need binoculars or a telescope to see the Great Conjunction of 2020, but if you do have observing equipment, you’ll be able to zoom in and watch the action of Jupiter's four moons — Europa, Io, Callisto and Ganymede.
The weather on Monday night is expected to be cool and partly cloudy.
Punta Gorda astronomy enthusiast Tom Segur has been watching the planets for the past week as they appear to be getting closer together.
"Anyone can view this with a pair of binoculars," Segur said. "Look in the southwest sky about a half-hour after sunset, and Jupiter will be the brightest object in that part of the sky. As the sky gets darker, the planets will be dropping towards the horizon. I will probably go to my friend's house because there are too many trees beyond my yard that block the sky."
Segur is the director of the Moore Observatory at Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda. He’s also a member of the Southwest Florida Astronomy Society, a club formed in 1980 by amateur astronomers.
He said conjunctions are extremely common. Throughout the year, the moon regularly appears alongside a number of planets and bright stars. For much of the year, Jupiter and Saturn have shared the same swath of sky.
Remi Gonzalez, director of communications at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton, said Bishop is collaborating with The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg to host a live astronomy observing Monday and Tuesday, which they’re offering as part of their celebration of their new special exhibit "Van Gogh Alive." Both nights at The Dali are sold out.
"Weather permitting, people will be able to see the Great Conjunction on Monday night, and a view of the planets still very close together on Tuesday," Gonzalez said.
Monday is the first day of winter and will be the shortest day of the year, with sunrise at 7:04 a.m. and sunset at 5:34 p.m.
NASA predicts the next “great conjunction” of this magnitude won’t happen for another 60 years or so, then again about 320 years after that.
There are many religious implications that this alignment was what actually led the three wise men to Jerusalem. In Christian tradition, the Star of Bethlehem, also called the Christmas Star, revealed the birth of Jesus. It is also said to be the inspiration for stars placed atop Christmas trees each year.
You can watch the event live at www.astronomy.com/news/2020/12/jupiter-and-saturn-will-form-rare-christmas-star-on-winter-solstice.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.