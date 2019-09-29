PUNTA GORDA — In case it wasn’t clear, it’s not OK to leave Fido’s fecal matter behind in public places — even if no one sees you do it.
Some Punta Gorda residents are taking issue with their neighbors not scooping up their dog's poop and something far worse.
“City staff (has) received a few complaints regarding a resident flinging dog poop bags into the cul-de-sac of Rio Largo Court (in Punta Gorda) and allowing his dog to do their business in the neighbor’s yard without cleaning it up,” said city spokesperson Melissa Reichert. “The complainant (even) provided our office with a link to security video of the incidents."
The city issued a courtesy notice to the property owner of the alleged violation to "cease depositing the dog poop bags in the cul-de-sac," according to Reichert.
TO SCOOP OR NOT TO SCOOP
Not scooping your dog’s droppings (and flinging the used bags) violates Punta Gorda code.
Specifically, the city's Pooper Scooper Code Ordinance Chapter 5, Section 5-2, which states it shall be unlawful for any owner or person in control or having custody of any canine to fail to immediately remove the fecal matter of such an animal.
The ordinance also lists locations where it will be enforced:
- the street, sidewalk, swale, bike path, park area or any other public property;
- any private property to which the owner or person having custody or control of the canine does not have a legal interest.
CAUGHT IN THE ACT
The problem with enforcing an ordinance like this is that the violator has to be caught in the act.
“Unless our city code staff actually observes a violation,” Reichert said, “we cannot issue a notice of violation unless the complainant provides an affidavit and is willing to testify in front of the code board.
“The Punta Gorda Police can also respond to these complaints, especially if after regular business hours, but they would also need to see the violation taking place before any action could be taken.”
VIOLATORS WILL BE FINED
As per the code ordinance, any person who violates the provision of this section shall be assessed a civil penalty as follows:
- A fine of $25 for a first violation;
- A fine of $50 for a second violation;
- A fine of $100 for each additional violation.
A RESIDENT'S PLEA: 'PICK UP THE POOP'
Resident Constance Robinson, unrelated to the complaint, told the Sun that she first noticed people complaining about it on social media.
“This concern started on Punta Gorda Isles Nextdoor (a private social network for neighborhoods) with a local woman’s post, followed by other complaints,” Robinson said. “If you own a dog you should be responsible for all public aspects of restraining your pet (with leashes) and picking up after your pet.
"Dog excrement will attract varmints into your neighborhood and no one wants rats running around the yard or next door vacant lot. The city parks department provide poop bags and drop-off bins on the Linear, Gilchrist and Laishley Parks. What could be easier for a dog owner? (There is) absolutely no excuses not to pick up (the poop)."
