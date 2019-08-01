By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — The autopsy of the woman found dead outside the Charlotte County Jail’s visitation center has been completed, but there’s been no determination yet on Janice Ridgeway’s cause of death.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katie Heck said Thursday that the Medical Examiner is still awaiting a return on toxicology results.
Ridgeway, 55, was arrested shortly after midnight Monday for misdemeanor battery in a domestic dispute with her husband, Zelph Ridgeway, 60.
Zelph Ridgeway was released later that day around 11:34 a.m., while Janice Ridgeway was released at 12:25 p.m.
The two had no-contact orders barring them from being together. Janice Ridgeway appears to have stayed on the jail property until she was found dead on a bench outside the visitation area around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to CCSO, her death does not appear suspicious.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
