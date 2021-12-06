Police lights

Authorities are urging caution on area roads on Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol stated it is at the scene of a fatal car crash along with several other wrecks.

"Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are responding to a reported traffic crash to include a fatality and roadblock on State Road 31 several miles south of Bermont Road," it said.

"To avoid traffic delays, please use an alternate route for morning rush hour if possible."

It is unclear what caused the State Road 31 crashes. Fog continues to blanket the area.

