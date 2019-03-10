Within five minutes of rubbing topical pain cream made with CBD oil on her temples, Joanne Cetrangelo’s headache was gone.
Cetrangelo, 59, became curious after YourCBD store opened next to Gianna’s Salon on Kings Highway, where she works as a hairstylist. A sign outside said CBD helps relieve symptoms of joint pain, anxiety, insomnia, depression and more.
“Is it my imagination? I think my headache is going away,” she recalled.
She started yawning about 45 minutes after applying the pain cream to her temples.
“This feels like a glass of wine, without the calories. I love it!” she said.
Cetrangelo, who has experienced insomnia, said after using CBD oil, she slept longer and better at night. And she didn’t wake up groggy. She felt alert.
The feeling was so good, Cetrangelo thought she could skip it. But then the insomnia came back.
“If it works, and it’s natural, why not?” Cetrangelo said.
Despite its rise in popularity among people like Cetrangelo, not everyone is sure CBD’s benefits outweigh potential risks, including some law enforcement and health professionals.
And, not everyone is convinced about its legality either.
Is it legal?CBD is not regulated by the FDA, but it has grown in popularity after the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 passed last year. The bill removed hemp — which contains less than .3 percent THC — from being considered a schedule I controlled substance.
THC gives users a “high” feeling. Marijuana contains higher levels of THC and is not legal in Florida without a medical marijuana card obtained through a doctor for specific medical conditions. Medical marijuana can only be purchased at medical marijuana dispensaries licensed by the state.
“One big myth that exists about the Farm Bill is that cannabidiol (CBD) — a non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis — is legalized,” according to a December article from Brookings Institute, which is a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C. “It is true that ... the Farm Bill removes hemp-derived products from its Schedule I status under the Controlled Substances Act, but the legislation does not legalize CBD generally.”
Under the 2018 Farm Bill, there will be more legal CBD products available, according to Brookings Institute. “However, this does not mean that all CBD products are legal moving forward. Knowing your producer and whether they are legal and legitimate will be an important part of consumer research.”
CBD products including tinctures, teas, coffees, edibles, and lotions, are available for people over 18 to buy over the counter. These products are for sale in shops around the nation, including here in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
But Sarasota Police recently discovered that the labels on these products are not always honest, and got a handful of reports involving people who became ill after using CBD products sold in some stores there. According to news reports, Sarasota police even planned a crackdown on the sale of these products, but that was recently delayed.
“If you’re not purchasing it from a licensed dispensary, you may not know what you’re buying,” Sarasota Police said on Facebook last month. “CBD oil sold at gas stations or grocery stores may have incorrect labeling.”
Although there have been no complaints from anyone experiencing a negative reaction to a CBD product purchased in Charlotte County, it is still something authorities caution the public about using due to publicized safety concerns about regulation and oversight of THC levels in the product, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck said.
“As with any illegal drug, the unknown about where it was produced and what it contains is very dangerous,” said Heck. “We will continue to work with businesses on education and enforce the law when and where applicable.”
So is CBD sold in area stores even legal under state law?
Dr. Dan Smith runs Liberate Physican Center in Port Charlotte and helps qualified patients become eligible to use medical marijuana in Florida.
To that question of legality, he said: “Depends on who you ask.”
Smith noted that it’s not just Florida. “Ohio, North Carolina and Tennessee have also struggled to determine how CBD products should or shouldn’t be regulated.”
He said most of the country is OK with CBD, “because it comes from industrial hemp which is legal federally and contains less than .3 percent THC.”
Asked if the product is legal under Florida law, Heck said: “As long as the ingredients are legal within the requirements of the law.”
Still, state lawmakers have been asked to clarify laws regarding CBD.
New Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has said in news reports that CBD is not legal under Florida law. That’s something Fried would like lawmakers to change through the creation of a statewide CBD program.
Is it safe?Shops selling CBD products in the area are careful to talk about benefits, because there is currently no scientific evidence to prove CBD has directly improved conditions. They speak anecdotally of what they’ve heard from customers, and through personal experience.
Chief Medical Officer at Charlotte Behavioral Health, Dr. Katina Matthews said, “Our stance in psychiatry is that we can’t recommend it, as there are no double-blind placebo controlled peer reviewed research studies that support it. Some of our patients report it works, anecdotally.”
Sarasota Police Department discovered some stores in its jurisdiction were selling products above the legal limit of 0.3 percent THC.
The products sold at the YourCBD store in Charlotte Harbor, contain 0.0 percent of THC, at least according to store management. The company is so sure of the lack of THC, they have lab reports detailing testing of their products sitting on the shelves.
Each product even has a unique “LOT number” customers can enter on the company’s website to receive information about the ingredients. There is also a unique “QRC code” that can be scanned for the same information.
“We want people to know it’s a healthy alternative, without a high,” said co-owner, Amy Harrington.
“We strive to make sure we provide people with the best product. We source only from Colorado,” said Lauren Beno, owner of YourCBD store location in North Port. “We third-party test everything. All our bottles have QRC codes that you can scan. We go above and beyond to make sure people know what they’re taking.”
When asked if CCSO will be testing to ensure CBD products sold in the county are within the legal threshold, Heck said: “As an agency practice, we do not generally provide warning or comments on any ongoing or potential narcotics/special investigations.”
Meanwhile, Eric Robinson, 40, who works at Thank You For Not Smoking, in Port Charlotte, only sees benefits from CBD.
He started taking CBD oil when he started working there over a year ago.
After serving in the Marine Corps for 13 years, he was prescribed Senoquel for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms, and to help him sleep.
Since finding CBD, he said he is off all of the medications that were prescribed to him. Robinson said CBD allows him a restful night’s sleep, and he doesn’t wake up feeling like he’s in a daze. He also applies topical cream to his hands, when his joints feel as if they’re “frozen”. Within 5-10 minutes, he said his pain is gone.
“I’m 95 percent pain free at this point,” he said. “I’d rather take this, than be drugged up all day.”
