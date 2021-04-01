A corrections officer who worked for the Charlotte Correctional Institution allegedly agreed to smuggle drugs into a prison facility for an inmate. The setup was part of an undercover FBI investigation, and the corrections officer was arrested Wednesday.
Leslie Spencer, 48, of Port Charlotte, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.
An undercover FBI employee talked with Spencer on the phone to coordinate obtaining contraband to smuggle into the Charlotte Correctional Institution’s offsite facility, CCI-Fort Myers Work Camp, which is located at 2575 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers.
During the controlled phone calls, Spencer agreed to pick up the contraband, which he was told included three ounces of “ice,” which is a street name for methamphetamine, three ounces of Molly (MDMA) and three packs of K2, which is a common name for synthetic marijuana.
Spencer went to pick up the drugs and contraband on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree at 3477 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers, according to the criminal complaint, which was filed in federal court Wednesday.
When Spencer showed up, the undercover agent handed off the sham drugs, two cellphones, and $400 in cash, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement maintained visual surveillance of Spencer as he left the parking lot, and quickly pulled him over at an intersection in Fort Myers and placed him under arrest.
In a post-Miranda interview, Spencer admitted that he obtained the contraband with the intent of giving it to an inmate at CCI.
Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announced on Thursday the filing of a criminal complaint which charged Spencer with attempted possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.
The case was investigated by the FBI and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael V. Leeman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.