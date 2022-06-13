PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County school administrators are hoping to engage with more of their communities through the School Advisory Councils.
Three school principals met with members of the Charlotte County Public Schools Board of Education on June 8 to discuss the general vitality of advisory councils.
School Advisory Councils aim to bring together “teachers, education support employees, students, parents, and other business and community citizens” to provide guidance on school district budgeting and academic programming.
Unlike parent-teacher organizations, SACs have no fundraising role and draw from a broader representation of the local community.
At the June 8 meeting, Neil Armstrong Elementary School Principal Angie Taillon indicated the SAC for her school has a small but steady core of community members who are able to regularly attend meetings.
After an email and physical mail outreach, the school received just 25 responses. Of that number, about 10 to 12 people show up over the course of the year.
Taillon said she has reached out to parents in general about being able to attend. She said the two most common reasons she heard for low SAC attendance was a lack of transportation and conflict with working hours.
“There is no perfect time of the month,” Taillon said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, attendance has been helped by the implementation of virtual meetings; the Armstrong Elementary SAC has since been exploring the idea of hybrid meetings – both virtual and physical attendance allowed – for future business.
Charlotte High School Principal Cathy Corsaletti reported similar numbers and concerns.
“My group for the last two years have loved virtual,” Corsaletti said.
By contrast, Murdock Middle School Jeffrey Harvey reported a regular attendance of 40 to 50 people at his school’s SAC – enough to hold elections for SAC officers.
While there was still drop off between the start and end of the year, interest remained high – though Harvey said attendance was higher when concerns were raised than when people felt content with school policy.
Compounding the issue of SAC attendance, the principals added, is the balancing of interests. State law requires that each SAC reflect the demographics of the school’s community within at least 10 percent difference; the demographics considered are “ethnic, racial and economic,” and should reflect the geographic area served by the school.
Taillon noted 25 percent of students at Armstrong Elementary are Hispanic, with some parents not being able to speak English. This, she explained, can serve as an impediment to participation in SAC, along with the issues of transportation and schedule conflict.
The demographics can be further skewed if no members of the wider public are available to serve on the SAC positions for non-teachers, parents, or students. Taillon noted she has not been able to seat such community members for the past year.
For Charlotte High School, Corsaletti noted the SAC has relied more on local churches for community support than business leaders due to availability.
The principals emphasized the SACs across the district are still vibrant and functional; they also serve as key connection points for parents, students and community members to discuss the school district’s direction.
The purpose of the discussion, both principals and board members noted, was to determine the best method for supporting the SACs going forward.
“It’s a big commitment from a parent,” School Board member Cara Reynolds said.
Reynolds and fellow board member Ian Vincent said additional policies about how to select SAC members can restrict the autonomy of both school administrators and the SAC itself, with one appointment having the power to drastically change the reflection of a smaller council.
Taillon said providing accommodations for attending – such as providing childcare for attendees during the meeting – can go a long way toward making attendance easier, and thus more likely.
