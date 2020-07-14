Students attending Charlotte County schools will have the option of going to school in person or continue taking classes virtually, according to guidelines released by the Charlotte County Public School district on Tuesday evening.
“The superintendent has met with students, teachers, parents, health officials, his principals, community members and his district leadership team and gotten all of their opinions,” said Mike Riley, CCS community relations officer. “Depending on the governor, this thing could change tomorrow.”
While Sarasota and Lee Counties released their plans earlier than Charlotte County, those plans have since had to be altered as new edicts came down from the state level. Riley said that was one of the factors in Charlotte County taking its time — an attempt to avoid large and potentially contradictory changes.
“We have taken a lot of heat,” Riley said. “Sarasota has released their plan four times and the last three times they said, ‘pending decisions to be made.’ That’s what we hope to avoid.”
Several fine points remain to be ironed out, but the broad strokes are in place with the expectation that there will be fine-tuning up to and through the beginning of the school year.
The guidelines are as follows:
ATTENDANCE
Traditional “Face-to-Face” learning, known as “brick and mortar” instruction.
Charlotte Virtual School (Must register by July 31 on the district website).
Home education.
MASKS
Wearing masks on the school bus and in school buildings will be introduced. Extent of mask wear requirements are yet to be determined.
Students with disabilities or medical conditions that prevent any type of face covering will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Schools will promote and encourage social distancing as much as possible, and school officials will continue to remind students and staff of its importance throughout the school day.
1:1 Chromebooks
The Charlotte County Public School District has increased its inventory of Chromebook laptops in order to issue a device to each student in the district.
SCHOOL HEALTH PROTOCOLS
School nurses will work with the Department of Health to ensure the potential spread of COVID-19 is minimized within the school setting.
Students who are exhibiting COVID-like symptoms will be sent home and will be excused from attendance until they meet CDC guidelines for return.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be excused from school attendance until they meet CDC guidelines for return.
School nurses will provide daily medications to students in a secondary location to prevent the exposure of ill students to healthy students in the school clinic.
School officials will contact parents when COVID-19 positive cases occur. (Names will not be released in order to protect confidentiality per federal law and the district will refer to the local Department of Health guidelines for notification procedure and protocol).
Students will be allowed to carry hand sanitizer as long as the bottle meets CDC safety requirements and contains no more than 3 ounces of sanitizer (the bottle must be in its original container and unaltered).
SCHOOL SANITIZING PROTOCOLS
Custodial services at each school will strive to meet CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitation. Classrooms, media centers, nurse stations, cafeterias, kitchens, restrooms, water fountains, administrative offices, and public spaces, to include but not limited to corridors, elevators and stairwells will be cleaned and disinfected daily.
Buses will be cleaned and disinfected daily.
Special attention will be given to frequently touched surfaces throughout the day to reduce risk.
Each location has been provided with appropriate cleaning and sanitizing products as well as personal protective equipment (PPE).
Cloth masks will be provided for all staff. Disposable masks will be available for visitors.
While hand washing is encouraged throughout the day, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the school.
Transportation and Champ’s Café will provide hand sanitizer for all customers.
Floor and window decals encouraging social distancing and hand washing will be visible throughout the school.
Visitors will be greeted and encouraged to follow social distancing floor decals in school lobbies (sneeze guards will be provided at each main office lobby counter).
TRANSPORTATION SURVEY
A phone survey to assess student bus usage will be sent to parents over the next few days, and parents are encouraged to complete the brief survey.
