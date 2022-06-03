PORT CHARLOTTE — Out of eight stores tested by a compliance check, only one was found to have sold tobacco to a minor, according to authorities.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the results of a recent enforcement check regarding the alleged sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors. The operation was undertaken by members of the CCSO Juvenile Unit on May 27.
Of the eight establishments tested, only Gulf Station at 3666 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, failed the check and was found to have sold tobacco to a minor. The station was not found to have sold alcohol in the same check.
Other commercial establishments that passed the check include Tom’s Mini Mart, USA Grocery, a Lucky Marathon station, a Chevron station, and three local Circle K stations.
Authorities said that the goal of the enforcement operation was to encourage “proper checks of identification” and curb illegal alcohol sales.
“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work constructively with retail establishments where violations occur to ensure that employees are educated regarding Florida law,” a news release stated.
In the same release, Sheriff Bill Prummell urged members of the public to report the illegal sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors.
“It is critical that businesses in Charlotte County do their part by checking identification every time,” Prummell stated in the release.
Members of the public who wish to report illegal alcohol or tobacco sales can contact CCSO at (941) 639-2101 or submit a tip through the CCSO mobile app.
