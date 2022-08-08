The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office conducted camp cleaning with support from the Department of Corrections, Charlotte County Solid Waste, Charlotte County Public Works, and Keep Charlotte Beautiful.
A bulldozer carries off clothes from an inactive homeless camp near Murdock Middle School as part of "Operation Clean Slate."
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO
Charlotte County deputies took part in a cleaning of 10 inactive homeless camps, collecting 68 yards of debris.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO
A collection of debris near Murdock Middle School was photographed by CCSO personnel before being cleared.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO
The clearing of 10 inactive homeless camps was announced by CCSO in a press release on Monday.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO
This forest area near Murdock was cleared out by Charlotte County deputies ahead of the new school year.
The operation was completed by CCSO's Community Policing Officers, who cleared approximately 68 yards of debris from the area.
They were assisted by personnel from the Florida Department of Corrections, Charlotte County Solid Waste, Charlotte County Public Works, and Keep Charlotte Beautiful.
Sheriff Bill Prummell praised the effort in a press release announcing the cleanup action.
“Through collaboration, we can make a difference in our community," Prummell said in the release. "Thank you to those who came out to help make this area safe, especially within such close proximity to the school.”
