PUNTA GORDA -- The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a traffic initiative during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday and into the weekend.
In a press release Tuesday afternoon, CCSO noted that citations for DUI and open-container violations generally reached their yearly peak during the month of March.
Last March, for instance, Florida saw a statewide total of 3,039 DUI citations and 808 open-container citations, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
“Between rideshare services and designated drivers, there is absolutely no excuse to drink and drive,” states Sheriff Bill Prummell in the release.
As part of the St. Patrick's Day campaign, deputies will deployed to local areas where impaired driving has been "statistically prevalent." This will include increased DUI patrols and other enforcement efforts aimed at preventing impaired driving and "catching those who make the wrong choice," according to the release.
Sober motorists were reminded to keep their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and remain mindful while driving.
"Before getting in the car, remember that probably okay, is not okay," read the release.
The press release also included contact information for "Tow to Go," a free tow service for callers to request a truck to transport themselves and their vehicle home or a safe place within 10 miles. The service is sponsored by AAA and Budweiser.
Tow to Go services are available from 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 to 6 a.m. on Monday, March 21. To request service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
