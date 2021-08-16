PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte traffic stop led to the arrest of an Arcadia man who allegedly tried to hide a bag of amphetamines down his shorts, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Timothy Ray Chipman, 46, of 100 block of N. Johnson Ave., was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for failing to stop at a stop sign in the Circle K parking lot near Veterans Boulevard and Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
While the deputy spoke to the driver, he noticed Chipman "kept lowering his right arm and inserting it into the front of his shorts," a report stated.
The deputy searched Chipman and found a bulge on his inner thigh that made a crinkling sound like a plastic baggie.
Chipman yelled the bulge was his genitals and later became aggressive and cursed at the deputies multiple times, the report stated.
Deputies found a black pouch in Chipman's shorts containing a transparent "rock-like" substance that tested positive for amphetamines (19.0 grams).
After searching the vehicle, authorities found another black pouch that contained a black scale, a small clear baggie with marijuana inside (1.4 grams), and a small clear baggie holding two orange strips that tested positive as LSD (0.2 grams).
Deputies also found a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for amphetamines.
Chipman was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking in amphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was held at Charlotte County Jail with a $260,000 bond.
