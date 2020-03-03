Members of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit met U.S. Attorney General William Barr at the "Keeping Seniors Safe" Summit in Sun City, Florida, Tuesday.
The summit was designed to provide an overview on the national strategy to help protect seniors against fraud and elder abuse. It brought together Florida law enforcement, health professionals, banks, retailers, and senior citizen advocates to discuss important issues faced by seniors and learn about resources to combat elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.
"Far too often, fraudsters are preying upon the elderly using new tactics every day," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. "It's important that we stay informed and connected with those who share the same goal of combating all forms of elder abuse and financial exploitation."
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody also spoke about the level of senior fraud and elder abuse impacting the state of Florida and how Florida is working to protect its most vulnerable citizens.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of elder abuse or exploitation, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013. You can also reach the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
