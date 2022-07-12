PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office praised its Aviation Unit on Monday for helping rescue two lost bicyclists.

In a social media post, CCSO stated the Aviation Unit assisted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in a rescue operation.

The FWC was searching for two visitors to the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area between Punta Gorda and Babcock Ranch — a park with more than 80,772 acres to comb through.

"Once the bicyclists were located, our Tactical Flight Officer made contact and learned they were completely out of water and were experiencing signs of heat exhaustion," the CCSO post stated.

The Aviation Unit provided the bicyclists with water and provided their location to FWC, who arrived shortly afterward.

The rescued cyclists declined EMS treatment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments