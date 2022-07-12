featured topical CCSO Aviation Unit helps locate two lost bicyclists Staff Report Jul 12, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Aviation Unit for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office helped locate two lost bicyclists last Friday in the Webb Wildlife Management Area. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO CCSO deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel provided water and relief to the two lost cyclists ahead of an impending storm. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office praised its Aviation Unit on Monday for helping rescue two lost bicyclists.In a social media post, CCSO stated the Aviation Unit assisted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in a rescue operation.The FWC was searching for two visitors to the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area between Punta Gorda and Babcock Ranch — a park with more than 80,772 acres to comb through."Once the bicyclists were located, our Tactical Flight Officer made contact and learned they were completely out of water and were experiencing signs of heat exhaustion," the CCSO post stated.The Aviation Unit provided the bicyclists with water and provided their location to FWC, who arrived shortly afterward.The rescued cyclists declined EMS treatment. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aviation Unit Ccso Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Ccso Aviation Unit Tactical Flight Officer Florida Social Media Post Trending Now Punta Gorda Airport getting full Teen in critical condition after golf cart crash North Port, Charlotte County to meet on new I-75 interchange LETTER: An open letter to Dr. Jill Biden All Charlotte public school students get free lunch, breakfast this year Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Punta Gorda Airport getting full Teen in critical condition after golf cart crash North Port, Charlotte County to meet on new I-75 interchange LETTER: An open letter to Dr. Jill Biden All Charlotte public school students get free lunch, breakfast this year
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.