PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities reported two suspects in an attempted home invasion were shot late Wednesday.
One of the suspects died, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, while another was hospitalized.
Two other suspects were arrested.
"All suspects are accounted for at this time," a CCSO online post read. "This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public."
CCSO responded to the reported home invasion and shots fired around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Thursday morning news release.
The location of the shots were in the vicinity of the 22000 block of Beverly Avenue in Port Charlotte.
"Within moments, deputies were on the scene where they observed a wounded male laying in the road on Felton Ave," the news release read.
Authorities said that four suspects were involved in a "brazen invasion" of a nearby residence, with ages ranging from 17 to 32. The ages of the dead and injured suspect were not specified in the release.
"Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts of our law enforcement personnel, two suspects have been apprehended after fleeing in a silver vehicle, and taken into custody without incident," the release read.
CCSO also reported that two dogs were struck by gunfire during the home invasion. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the dogs later died from their wounds.
Deputies are currently at the scene, investigating near the intersection of Beverly Avenue and Felton Avenue. People are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues throughout Thursday.
CCSO noted that the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and charges will be announced as evidence is gathered.
Anyone with information about the Beverly Avenue home invasion or shooting are asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.
CCSO can also be contacted through the CCSO free mobile app or submitting an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
