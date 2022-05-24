The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is joining the nationwide drive asking motorists to buckle up on the road.
The agency's blog hosted a post on Tuesday promoting "Click It or Ticket," a high-visibility enforcement effort promoted by the federal Department of Transportation.
“By wearing your seat belt, you are choosing to travel safely," said Sheriff Bill Prummell in the release. "This campaign is about saving lives and setting examples for those who may not know any better. Our children watch the actions of those around them. Let’s teach our youth that seat belts save lives."
According to the post, special enforcement and educational efforts kicked off on Monday, and will continue throughout Charlotte County up to June 5.
The post cited data from the DOT's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for safety statistics in 2020.
"Did you know that in 2020, more than half of all young adults ages 18 to 34 killed in crashes were completely unrestrained?" read the post.
Men make up the majority (67 percent) of those passengers killed in crashes. Of those men killed, 55 percent did not wear a seatbelt in the fatal crash; among women killed in such crashes, 43 percent were not restrained by a seatbelt.
The post also included a list of similar violations for reference.
"In Charlotte County, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $113," noted the post.
Other violations include not using an age-appropriate safety seat for children 5 years and under, which would come with a fine of $163 and 3 points on a defendant's license.
