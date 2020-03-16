An injured osprey found in the Intracoastal Waterway near Cape Haze was rescued last Tuesday by a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office corporal.
Cpl. Brad Stender, of the Marine Unit, was able to rescue the bird and take it on board his vessel, according to a CCSO Facebook post.
Peace River Wildlife Center was contacted and met them at the boat ramp to retrieve the bird. The osprey will stay at the wildlife center until he is fully recovered from his injuries.
Ospreys are a species of raptor that can reach a height of 23 inches with a wingspan of 72 inches, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They are included in the Imperiled Species Management Plan and are protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.