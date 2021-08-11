CCSO cracking down on school zone speeders

With students back in school, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Unit is conducting targeted initiatives focused on safety and traffic laws within school zones this week.
Public school in Charlotte County resumed Tuesday.
The Traffic Unit made 33 traffic stops that day, issuing 30 warnings and 14 citations. Deputies will continue to crack down on school zone traffic law violators throughout the week, according to the CCSO.
On Tuesday, authorities targeted Port Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte Middle School and Myakka River Elementary School.
School zones around PCMS had the most stops, with two of the highest-speed infractions being 45 mph and 47 mph in the 15 mph school zone.
"We will continue aggressively enforcing the traffic laws in and around school zones and bus stops throughout the school year," CCSO representatives said in the report. "We are committed to ensuring the safety of our children by educating the motoring public and enforcing our established traffic laws."
CCSO noted that school zones are "hands free" zones similar to construction zones.
The minimum fine of $30 doubles if a driver is caught holding a phone while driving in these areas.
A second violation within five years carries a $60 fine and adds three points to your license.
