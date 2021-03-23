The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was arrested on Valentines Day on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct was put on unpaid administrative leave following the arrest, according to CCSO.
Deputy Martin Allen was officially dismissed from his position at CCSO 12 days later, according to a document obtained by The Daily Sun.
Allen worked for CCSO for over 20 years, according to performance records.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted an Internal Affairs investigation, and found that Allen had violated two CCSO statutes: conduct unbecoming and violation of law.
Allen, 40, had been talking online with a person whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl over the course of 10 months. He asked for a picture of the girl’s “soapy” breasts in the shower, according to the arrest report.
The deputy was actually talking with Lee Bassett, who runs the Facebook page Exposing Predators SWFE. Bassett and a team of seven others pretend to be underage girls online in order to expose predators similar in style to Chris Hansen’s “To Catch a Predator.”
When Bassett learned that the man he was talking with was a deputy, he turned over the messages to authorities. CCSO took over the investigation on Feb. 11.
“I want you so bad to be able to run my hands over my girl’s smooth skin,” was one of the messages Allen reportedly sent.
On Feb. 14, an arrangement was made for Allen to meet up with the girl at the North Port Walmart.
CCSO deputies observed Allen in his patrol car at Walmart for the meetup, and his supervisor asked Allen to come back to his district.
In the interview, Allen admitted to reaching out to a female from Tinder whom he thought was 15 years old, according to the arrest report. He confirmed the discussion about the girl moving in and asking for nude photographs, the report states.
Allen was arrested by CCSO Feb. 14 on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct and bonded out the following day on $75,000 bail, according to court documents.
The State Attorney’s Office, in March, amended the arresting charge and added an additional charge.
Allen is now facing charges of traveling to meet a minor, which is a second degree felony, and computer pornography - solicitation of a minor, which is a third degree felony.
Allen hired a private attorney, Michael Powell, whose office is based in Punta Gorda. Powell declined to comment.
A criminal arraignment is scheduled for March 29.
