PORT CHARLOTTE — Stalking charges against Deputy David Motz were dropped in February, just weeks before a trial had been scheduled.

Motz has since returned from administrative leave without pay, though he was still penalized for failing to report pointing a Taser and showing crime scene photos to a civilian.


   

