PORT CHARLOTTE — Stalking charges against Deputy David Motz were dropped in February, just weeks before a trial had been scheduled.
Motz has since returned from administrative leave without pay, though he was still penalized for failing to report pointing a Taser and showing crime scene photos to a civilian.
An Internal Affairs report from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, obtained by TheDaily Sun through a public records request, indicated Motz had been suspended without pay after he was initially charged in 2021.
Motz had originally been charged with aggravated stalking, a felony charge, before it was later reduced to misdemeanor stalking.
According to both court documents and the Internal Affairs investigation, Motz had been accused of repeatedly contacting an ex-girlfriend after she had broken up with him in April 2021.
CCSO became aware of the allegations after officers from the North Port Police Department contacted them in July 2021. They mentioned that they had a warrant for Motz's arrest.
The allegation of criminal charges triggered an Internal Affairs investigation by CCSO.
Included in the Internal Affairs allegations was that Motz had pointed his agency-issued Taser while off-duty at his ex-girlfriend during an argument and he had shown her pictures from crime scene investigations.
In an interview with investigators, Motz said he had brought out his Taser while the woman had been holding a knife to her own throat and holding onto her child during an argument. He did not deploy the Taser, but he also did not report the situation to his superior.
He also admitted to showing the woman crime scene photos, claiming she was interested in going to forensics classes.
Motz also alleged his ex-girlfriend often tried to contact him after their break-up, even calling his phone several times after weeks of non-contact.
"Motz said he has received mixed signals from (her) regarding their relationship," the report read.
Throughout the process, Motz said he had never physically harmed the woman and admitted to leaving flowers and coffee near her residence.
The report noted Judge Hunter Carroll denied an injunction for protection against stalking filed by Motz's ex-girlfriend in September 2021 — at least partially because it had been determined that she had called Motz at least once.
After nearly two years of preparation, a trial had been scheduled for late February on the misdemeanor stalking charge. However, that date was cancelled in early February.
The case was listed in Sarasota County court records as "noelle prosequi," meaning that prosecutors were declining to pursue the case.
Internal Affairs records indicate Motz was sent a notice on April 21 to inform him that charges of "conduct unbecoming," "dissemination of information," and violating procedure for reporting use of force had been sustained.
Motz previously been placed on administrative leave without pay after he had been charged. Thus, the letter stated, those prior months would count as suspension without pay.
He was also ordered to undergo counseling and remedial training on use of force and information dissemination within 60 days of the letter, as well as counseling on handling death scenes within 30 days.
