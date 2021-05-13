The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated and disciplined a deputy for his alleged failure to take a crime report from a victim of battery.
On Feb. 19, a Child Protective Investigator was investigating a report, and the child’s father told the CPI to get out of the house. As the CPI was walking backwards out of the house, the husband “chest bumped” her three times, according to the investigation.
The CPI, who works for the Department of Children and Families, called CCSO, and deputy Brian Roman responded to the home on Burkholder Circle in Port Charlotte. Roman documented the incident as a report, but allegedly failed to investigate the crime that was being reported.
The woman said that when she completed her interview, Roman walked back to the vehicles with her, handed her a card with the case number and left. The CPI said she didn’t feel right about the situation because Roman didn’t take a statement from her, didn’t say that a crime occurred and didn’t ask if she wanted to press charges.
But there was an inconsistency in the statements between Roman and the CPI. Roman told investigators that he was positive he did ask the CPI if she wanted to press charges and take a statement, and she declined.
The man who “chest bumped” the woman was later arrested on a felony battery charge by another deputy who followed up with the case.
Ultimately, CCSO found that Roman violated “neglect of duty.”
“DFC Roman violated these policies when he failed to effectively determine if a crime occurred, failed to document the crime, and failed to properly investigate the crime during a call for service on February 19,” wrote CCSO’s Sgt. Terry Cochran in the internal affairs investigation.
Roman’s discipline comprises a 24-hour unpaid suspension, six month disciplinary probation and a presentation to command staff on conducting a proper investigation and how to gain the trust of the community, according to a disciplinary file.
CCSO did not respond to additional questions from The Daily Sun.
