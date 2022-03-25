PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office sergeant will spend a year on probation and have 172 hours of suspended pay after being found to have used a Taser inappropriately to detain a subject.
The sergeant, Kristopher McRae, admitted in his interview with Internal Affairs he realized he used excessive force and that he “should have been clearer on his commands,” according to the case report.
The Internal Affairs case regarding McRae was opened in December shortly after he and other CCSO deputies responded to a mental health call.
The subject of the call, whose name was redacted, was “acting erratic and searching for keys that were not present and digging holes in the ground with his fingers.”
The caller told deputies the man had smoked marijuana recently that had been laced with another substance.
The three deputies who responded spoke to the man outside the home. The man then walked back into the home, playing “loud music” and “yelling” at deputies to leave.
Eventually, the deputies managed to pin the man on the ground and place him in handcuffs while he tried to resist.
According to both the testimony of the other deputies and body-worn camera footage, McRae told the man repeatedly to “calm down” or he would use a Taser on him. The man then tried to kick a deputy while handcuffed and pulled away.
While driving the man in a patrol vehicle, McRae is recorded as using the Taser on him six times. The man was later taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared, before being escorted to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care’s Crisis Stabilization Unit.
According to the Internal Affairs report, both of the other deputies on the call and McRae’s superior found his use of the Taser to be unnecessary and excessive.
McRae told investigators that he reviewed the body-worn camera footage and admitted that he had used excessive force.
“Sgt. McRae also stated this is good training on what not to do and wished it wasn’t him who made the mistake … (he) said he will be training his subordinates on his mistake,” the Internal Affairs report states.
In addition to the one-year probation and suspended pay, McRae must complete a course in remedial training for “use of force, Taser use and policy, recognizing mental health, and de-escalation.”
