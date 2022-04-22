PUNTA GORDA — Sex exploitation of children is a multi-billion dollar industry with its claws in Charlotte County, law enforcement warned parents and grandparents.
A detective and undercover deputy urged a gathering of about 100 people at the First United Methodist Church Life Center on Saturday to stay involved with their children and monitor their electronic devices to protect them from child sex traffickers.
“In Charlotte County it’s not bad, but we do have some cases that have come across our desk,” Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Detective Don Woelke said.
Woelke has also been assigned to the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force in Fort Myers.
Chad Miller was the keynote speaker at the Health Matters Mental Health ministry which presents a program the third Saturday of the month.
“It’s a myth that child sex trafficking occurs when a driver of a van offers free candy to kids,” Miller said. “That’s not how it happens.”
Miller, based in the Midwest and part of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, said predators use subtle psychological manipulation.
He said they seek children, usually online, through games and social media.
Minors who are the most at risk of being trafficked are those who suffer from substance abuse, homelessness, have a mental health issue, low self-esteem and those in the child welfare system.
“Predators look for weaknesses,” he said. “They tear the ego down to nothing then build them up.”
Eventually, the minor comes to think of their predator as their “hero,” he said.
Often, the sex trafficker, who is also the pimp, gets them addicted to drugs to make them more pliable.
Runaways are particularly vulnerable, Miller said.
“In 2020, one out of six was likely to be trafficked.”
In children 8 to 17 who have been trafficked, the average age is 15, he said.
The majority — 78% — are girls, while 13% are boys, and 9% are unknown, Miller added.
Several videos were shown during the talk. In one, a prisoner incarcerated for child sex trafficking told how he didn’t choose potential victims from a “high class” family or who is “stuck up,” but a girl who is “vulnerable and who doesn’t have a lot of luxuries.”
In another video, Kat Rosenblatt told how she became a victim at 13.
Rosenblatt, who eventually earned a Ph.D., was recruited as a young teen after she moved with her single mother into a motel.
A 19-year-old woman recruited her and introduced her to her pimp.
Rosenblatt refused the first encounter, but later the father of a schoolmate brought her and other girls a motel room where they were raped by several men. She was 13.
She dropped out of school, became addicted to drugs, and entered the world of prostitution.
Eventually she turned her life around and now works with Homeland Security. She also founded There is H.O.P.E. for Me (hopeforme.org) to help victims of sex exploitation.
Miller said the demand for underage girls for sex is startling.
He said “75% of men desire a female under 25, and 22% desire someone under 18.”
In the United States, 15% to 20% of men polled said they have solicited sex, Miller said.
The child sex trade is big business. Miller did the math.
“One pimp who has four girls making $1,000 a night each, six nights a week, makes $424,000 a week,” he said. “That’s $1,248,000 a year.”
Woelke spoke of the worldwide situation.
“Global sex trade is the fastest-growing form of commerce bringing in $99 billion — more than drug trafficking,” Woelke said.
Miller said in the internet age, many are enticed online.
“It is easier for pimps and pedophiles to groom them online.”
In 2020, law enforcement received 21.7 million online tips of adults trying to lure kids.
One perpetrator was federally indicted for trafficking children 8 and 9 years old. Miller said the person “used games like rock, paper scissors” to lure them. If the child lost, they would face a dare such as making sex videos.
“Those phones and tablets are a doorway into a child’s bedroom and bathroom,” he said.
Woelke, the father of three sons, said, “You have to be involved in your kids’ lives. Don’t let them watch TV 24/7. It is not a good thing if they are not involved in doing family things.”
He said the games Fortnite and Roblox are often used by predators to communicate with children.
“Be involved with your kids and grandkids; tell them they can confide in you without judgment.”
Also, check their phones. Woelke said he has told his own sons: “Guys, let me see your phones.”
If you suspect someone is being targeted for child exploitation or sex trafficking, contact Woelke at dwoelke@ccsofl.net or dwoelke@fbi.gov, or call the National Centerfor Missing and Exploited Children at: 1-800-THE-LOST.
