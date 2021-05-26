The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit will be increasing its presence in area waterways Memorial Day weekend as part of its boating under the influence enforcement and awareness campaign.
Operation Dry Water, ODW, is a year-round campaign aimed at reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities in county waterways, according to a CCSO press release.
The increased law enforcement presence on the water this weekend will help promote boater safety, BUI enforcement and discourage careless boating.
CCSO representatives said alcohol use continues to be the leading contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities.
Not only is this dangerous for the captain but also every person aboard the vessel and surrounding area.
In Florida, a vessel operator is presumed to be under the influence if their blood- or breath-alcohol level is at or above .08.
Any person under 21 years of age found to have a breath-alcohol level of .02 or higher, is operating or is in actual physical control of a vessel will also be in violation of Florida law.
While honoring those all those who lost their lives while serving our country, CCSO is encouraging boaters to follow wake zones, manatee protection areas and other boating regulations.
Watercraft collisions are also a threat to manatees in Florida and can happen when traveling at a high rate of speed especially in protected areas.
If you observe an injured manatee, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife Alert Hotline through one of these options:
Call 888-404-FWCC (3922)
Call #FWC or *FWC from your cell phone
Charlotte County Manatee protection zones can be located online by going to https://bit.ly/3vlGam9.
