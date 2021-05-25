The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has received an award from the National Association of Counties, or NACo, for its helicopter public safety efforts in the area.
The awards honor county government programs that strengthen services for residents, according to a CCSO press release.
NACo recognized CCSO with the 2021 Achievement Award for its program called “Interagency Cooperation for Helicopter Public Safety Efforts” in the category of criminal justice and public safety.
"Over the past year, county officials and frontline employees have demonstrated bold, inspirational leadership," said NACo President Gary Moore in the press release. "This year’s achievement award-winning programs illustrate the innovative ways counties build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America."
Nationally, the awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the services counties provide.
The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and more.
The CCSO Aviation team provides many services to include fire suppression, mosquito control, law enforcement services and life-saving rescue techniques.
