Members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office were commended Monday in the CCSO Star Newsletter for saving the life of the driver who crashed into Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle May 24.
The call came in for a crash and commercial structure fire after witnesses saw a pickup leave the roadway at a high speed, drive into the ditch, and go airborne after ramping up the culvert. The truck landed on the roof of Fishin’ Frank’s, while the driver was found on the ground behind the business.
Soon, the building erupted on fire and the truck collapsed through the roof.
Cpl. Douglas Coleman, Deputy Wesley Feduke, Deputy First Class Jacob Earner and Deputy Shannon Gribben pulled the driver from the area, while two witnesses assisted by pulling debris away so the deputies could get to him.
The building was quickly engulfed in flames shooting through the roof. The driver, believed to be the only occupant, was flown to Blake Medical Center to be treated for burns. He is identified in a crash report as John Vinson Kilbourne, 31. Charges are pending against him, but there has been no further update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Fundraisers in the past few weeks have raised money for “Fishin’” Frank Hommema to find a new building and continue business.
