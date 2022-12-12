PUNTA GORDA - One of the last German shepherds in Charlotte County's K9 program died earlier this month.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued a news release Monday to commemorate Titus, a service dog that retired in 2018.
Titus, born on Sept. 11, 2009, died Dec. 5 after a "short battle with illness," according to the release. He was first assigned to CCSO Sgt. Bill Maymon in 2010, and eventually placed with DFC Ron Chandler III as his partner in 2013.
Over his career, Titus is estimated to have done "hundreds" of free-air sniffs to detect narcotics.
"Titus’s drive to search and find illegal narcotics earned him the nickname in Street Crimes of 'O.G.' for being near 100% in alert-to-find ratio and the last standing full-blood German shepherd in the K9 Unit," the news release read.
Sheriff Bill Prummell recalled Titus' popularity among deputies and his demonstration of duty, including before Prummell became sheriff.
"My heart goes out to both Deputy Chandler and his family. His loyal service will be remembered and missed by not only the Chandler family, and by all of us at CCSO,” Prummell said.
In 2015, Chandler and Titus competed in the United States Police Canine Association regional field trials alongside along with fellow DFC Sean Franko and his partner K9 Azor. The competition included tests of obedience, physical apprehension and recall, agility and searching abilities.
The CCSO team ultimately placed second in the USPCA's Region 1 competition.
Titus also engaged in foot chases with suspects as part of his duties.
In one case, the K-9 sprung into action to protect his partner during a domestic disturbance call. Authorities said that Titus helped physically apprehend an intoxicated suspect who had attempted to gouge out Chandler's eye.
Titus retired in May 2018, signing off on the radio with "one last bark" and being adopted as an elder dog by his handler's family.
"Titus will forever be remembered as the goofy, loving dog he was, so full of life and drive, eager to work, unwaveringly loyal, and courageous in everything he did," the press release read.
