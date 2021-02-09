Deputies who pulled over a truck for a broken headline on Monday evening discovered an “illegal drug operation,” according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy who came to assist with translating Spanish noticed multiple boxes of Tramadol in the backseat, according to CCSO.
A search of the vehicle, which was pulled over on Tamiami Trail near Toledo Blade Boulevard, uncovered over two-dozen different types of prescription pills along with $5,200 cash, deputies said. All of the packaging of the pills were in Spanish, which indicates that they were bought in Mexico, according to an arrest report.
The driver, Esteban Garcia, 65, was arrested by CCSO along with the passenger, Lorenzo Martinez, 52.
They are both facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, bringing other controlled substance schedule 3 or 4 into the state and 27 counts of possession of new legend drug without prescription with intent to sell.
Garcia and Martinez are being held at the Charlotte County Jail.
