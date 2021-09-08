A trend of car part thefts is targeting local businesses, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO issued a warning about a “spree” of catalytic converters in their jurisdiction last week on its Facebook page.
There have been a total of 27 theft reports of catalytic converters in Charlotte County between March and August, according to statistics compiled by CCSO. The highest number of thefts — eight — occurred in August.
“The thefts are occurring mainly to large work-style vehicles and during the overnight hours,” stated the CCSO post.
Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system of larger vehicles, which are meant to reduce emissions and convert gases produced by fossil fuels into less-harmful compounds.
In a video concerning converter thefts posted last year, CCSO staff noted that thieves often target catalytic converters for precious metals in their components, including palladium, platinum and rhodium.
In an email to The Daily Sun, CCSO Public Information Officer Claudette Smith said the suspected offenders are “mainly targeting businesses with large box trucks or vans.”
Smith said perpetrators in the area were becoming “less cautious and at times removing (converters) in broad daylight.”
CCSO suggested the following steps for businesses to prevent thefts:
Installing security lights and alarms in parking places to better identify suspects.
Parking business vehicles inside whenever possible.
Allowing employees to take vehicles home, to disperse potential targets rather than gathering them in one place.
Consistently checking vehicles for any damage or change.
