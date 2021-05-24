CIOT-FL-logo

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has launched its 2021 “Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign.”

The seat belt campaign, which runs through June 6, began in the early 1990s as a way to raise awareness and save lives

CCSO reps said the department’s Traffic Unit will be participating in the “high-visibility enforcement period” that is designed to detect violators of Florida’s traffic laws with special emphasis on occupant protection.

