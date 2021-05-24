The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has launched its 2021 “Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign.”
The seat belt campaign, which runs through June 6, began in the early 1990s as a way to raise awareness and save lives
CCSO reps said the department’s Traffic Unit will be participating in the “high-visibility enforcement period” that is designed to detect violators of Florida’s traffic laws with special emphasis on occupant protection.
